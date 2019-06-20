Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi in Ranchi, Amit Shah in Rohtak for Friday yoga

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 6:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 6:21 am IST

The PM will join the yoga session along with 18,000 people, including CM Raghubar Das.

Union home minister Amit Shah
 Union home minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: With its eyes on the forthcoming Assembly polls, the BJP high command has zeroed in on two crucial states to celebrate International Yoga Day on Friday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jharkhand, Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Rohtak, Haryana. The grand events in the states are being viewed as the “unofficial” launch of the BJP’s election campaign there.

The Prime Minister will join the yoga session along with 18,000 people, including chief minister Raghubar Das, in Ranchi. The BJP chief will be flanked by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rohtak.

After a stellar performance by the BJP in both states in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where it won 11 of 14 seats in Jharkhand and all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana, the local units are understood to have been told to aim to win a two-thirds majority in the Assemblies. The BJP chief is learnt to have asked the Haryana unit to set a target of “Abki bar 75 paar” in the 90-member House, while the Jharkhand unit has tasked with winning 65 of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly.

A victory in these two state Assemblies, where the incumbent governments are BJP-run, is seen as crucial as it would further boost the morale of party workers and maintain the Narendra Modi government’s grip on them.

Interestingly, Mr Shah has chosen Rohtak, the erstwhile stronghold of the Hooda dynasty, to start the campaign. The Hooda dynasty was decimated in the Lok Sabha polls, with former Haryana CM Bhopinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, a three-time MP, routed decisively in Sonepat and Rohtak respectively.

Sources said the venue has been selected to send across a clear message to Haryana’s dynasts through his presence in the Yoga Day celebrations.

Other senior ministers from the Narendra Modi team of ministers, the chief ministers of BJP-run states and party unit chiefs from various states, from the city to the block level, will participate in the events held across various districts of the country. Similar events will also be held across the globe as part of the government’s efforts to celebrate International Yoga Day for the past five years on June 21, to raise global awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice.

The UN General Assembly had in December 2014 declared June 21 as “International Day of Yoga” months after Prime Minister Modi had first proposed the idea.

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi

Latest From India

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Mobiles banned in Yogi Adityanath’s meetings

External affairs minister S Jaishankar

Russia’s Trutnev and Jaishankar discuss Modi’s September visit

Karnataka Congress president Mr Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo: File)

Congress dissolves Karnataka unit

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI/File)

MP government to withdraw all cases against Congress leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

2

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

3

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

4

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

5

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham