Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition parties skip all-party meet

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 6:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 6:31 am IST

BSP chief Mayawati said that she would have attended the meeting had it been on EVMs.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi
 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Claiming that the idea of ‘one nation one poll’ was an attempt to “mislead” the country and implement a “hidden agenda”, a majority of Opposition parties boycotted Wednesday’s meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Led by the Congress President Rahul Gandhi, several Opposition parties including Trinamul leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee, AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister  Arvind Kejriwal, BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and DMK leader M.K. Stalin boycotted the meeting.

While Mr Gandhi wrote a letter to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi citing “prior engagements” as the reason for not attending the meeting, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi told the media that his party was all for improving the electoral system of the country.

“We have said, our legal experts, our constitutional experts have also said that this is perversion of the Constitution, the framers of our Constitution envisioned flexibility and envisioned federalism. So this brings in a sense of rigidity, this brings us constitutional change. There has not been enough study into it,” Mr Gogoi said.

BSP chief Mayawati said that she would have attended the meeting had it been on EVMs.

On similar lines Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also boycotted that meeting along with Ms Mayawati said that it was a hidden agenda of the government. “It is against the federal system and regional parties. Let them (BJP) stick to their manifesto,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Banerjee said, “Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would request you to kindly circulate a White Paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject.”

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi

Latest From India

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Mobiles banned in Yogi Adityanath’s meetings

External affairs minister S Jaishankar

Russia’s Trutnev and Jaishankar discuss Modi’s September visit

Karnataka Congress president Mr Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo: File)

Congress dissolves Karnataka unit

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI/File)

MP government to withdraw all cases against Congress leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

2

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

3

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

4

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

5

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham