MP government to withdraw all cases against Congress leaders

Around 50,000 cases have been identified by the district committees and later referred to state home department for withdrawal.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has identified 50,000 cases filed against Congress workers and leaders in the state in last 15 years, for withdrawal, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The move follows a decision taken at a meeting of state Cabinet held in January this year to withdraw cases filed against Congress workers and leaders in the state during the 15-year-rule of BJP in MP.

The state government had later constituted three-member district level committees comprising district collector, superintendent of police and district prosecutor to scrutinise such cases and forward them to state home department to initiate process to withdraw them.

“Around 50,000 cases have been identified by the district committees and later referred to state home department for withdrawal”, the official spokesman said.

Opposition BJP on Wednesday cried foul over decision to withdraw cases filed against Congress workers and leaders in the state by Kamal Nath government.