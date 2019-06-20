Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, Politics

As Rahul Gandhi turns 49, PM Modi wishes him good health

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 6:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 6:36 am IST

The Congress president, who was in a joyous mood, shared some light moments with the workers and media persons at the party headquarters.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi carries sweets to distribute among the media persons on the occasion of his 49th birthday in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi carries sweets to distribute among the media persons on the occasion of his 49th birthday in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Mr Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the Congress president, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

“Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” he tweeted.

Mr Gandhi replied on Twitter, saying, “Thank you for your greetings Narendra modi ji. I appreciate them”

A host of Congress leaders and workers also wished Mr Gandhi, as he met many of them at the party headquarters on Akbar Road. Some leaders also wished Mr Gandhi in Parliament.

He earlier met his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence and later arrived at around 10 am at the Congress headquarters where party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers to wish him. Mr Gandhi received flowers from his partymen and offered them sweets.

Among those who wished him at the AICC office were former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“Thank you all for your best wishes and greetings on my birthday. I’m overwhelmed and grateful for your love and affection,” he later tweeted and posted some pictures.

The Congress president, who was in a joyous mood, shared some light moments with the workers and media persons at the party headquarters. He also offered sweets to those wishing him on his birthday.

Party leaders said no cake was cut and the celebrations were low key in view of the death of over 100 children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (in Bihar. However, youth Congress workers had put up many hoardings of Gandhi in the capital.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi

Latest From India

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Mobiles banned in Yogi Adityanath’s meetings

External affairs minister S Jaishankar

Russia’s Trutnev and Jaishankar discuss Modi’s September visit

Karnataka Congress president Mr Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo: File)

Congress dissolves Karnataka unit

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI/File)

MP government to withdraw all cases against Congress leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

2

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

3

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

4

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

5

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham