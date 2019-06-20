Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

India, Politics

4 TDP MPs submit letter in Parliament to merge party with BJP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 6:18 pm IST

TDP MPs submit letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for merging TDP Legislature Party with BJP.

This comes as a blow to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI)
 This comes as a blow to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao, today passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with BJP on Thursday.

 

 

These four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs submit letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for merging TDP Legislature Party with the BJP.

 

 

Tags: telugu desam party, bjp, rajya sabha, mp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Further, the report says 56 percent women believe that incidents of sexual harassment at the workplaces have increased over the years. (Photo: Representational)

50 pc women feel employers not following right sexual harassment procedures: Survey

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting in New Delhi to build a consensus on the idea. (Photo: ANI)

'One Nation, One Election' will create confusion among voters: Deve Gowda

CBI had, on June 19, moved an application in the court, seeking five days custody of Punalekar. (Photo: File)

Dabholkar murder: Court sends lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar to CBI custody till June 23

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the unwritten convention of the BJP-led government was 'action not matching its words'. (Photo: File)

BJP gives tall expectations, never delivers: Congress

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

2

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

3

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

4

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

5

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham