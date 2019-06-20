4 TDP MPs submit letter in Parliament to merge party with BJP

TDP MPs submit letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for merging TDP Legislature Party with BJP.

This comes as a blow to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao, today passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with BJP on Thursday.

TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao, today passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with BJP. pic.twitter.com/3ln6qy5l8G — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

These four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs submit letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for merging TDP Legislature Party with the BJP.