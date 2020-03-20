Friday, Mar 20, 2020 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

India, Politics

Andhra election commissioner alleges threat to life

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2020, 12:38 pm IST

Centre assures protection after being alerted of "unprecedented violence" in the state

Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. (File Image)
 Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. (File Image)

New Delhi: The Centre assured to provide protection to Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Friday, who is in temporary safe shelter fearing a threat to his life.

In a five-page letter to the Union home secretary, the election commissioner had on Wednesday informed about the "unprecedented violence" in the state and the personal threats he was receiving for sacking "partisan and inefficient" bureaucrats and police officers.

"Our home secretary has received the letter. It's genuine and was signed by the commissioner," minister of state for home G Krishan Reddy told reporters on Friday.

"The home secretary has already spoken with the state chief secretary to provide enough protection to the officer."

"The chief secretary has been directed to give full security to Kumar, who is currently in Hyderabad," Reddy said, adding that this was an internal issue, but a formal letter directing full protection to the officer would also be written.

"It is wrong to threaten a duty officer. No officer should be threatened like this. I will speak to the director general of police," Reddy said.

In the letter, Kumar had said: "I am greatly disturbed and apprehensive for my safety and the security of family members. At this point, it also suits me to reside in Hyderabad, which is relatively safe but not completely so as the adversaries have a long reach."

In such circumstances, there is no recourse other than appealing to the central government to come to "my rescue", Kumar had said in the letter.

On superannuation, Kumar was appointed as state election commissioner for Andhra Pradesh in 2016.

Tags: andhra state election commissioner n ramesh kumar, death threat, g krishan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Related Stories

Latest From India

File photos of the four Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

Four Nirbhaya rape convicts hanged in Tihar jail

The next two weeks are deemed crucial in preventing community transmission of novel coronavirus. (AP)

Kerala to set up Covid19 care centres in all districts

The drug combination has already been used to treat an Italian couple quarantined in a hospital in Jaipur. (AFP)

HIV antiretroviral drugs used to treat British Covid19 patient in Kerala

MP Speaker Prajapati

MP Speaker refuses Supreme Court's suggestion to interact with Congress MLAs via video

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham