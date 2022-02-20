Sunday, Feb 20, 2022 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

  India   Politics  20 Feb 2022  Punjab: Polling begins for 117 Assembly seats
India, Politics

Punjab: Polling begins for 117 Assembly seats

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2022, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2022, 9:55 am IST

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest

Citizens wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI Photo)
 Citizens wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab began on Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements.

Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.

 

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women.

There are 24,740 polling stations, of which 2,013 have been identified as critical while 2,952 are vulnerable, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.

The Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

 

The SSM is contesting the polls with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Prominent faces in the fray include Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also in the fray.

A total of 700 companies of the central armed police force besides the state police personnel have been deployed.

 

There are 196 pink polling stations for women while 70 polling stations will be managed by persons with disabilities (PwD).

In the wake of COVID-19, arrangements have been made for masks, gloves and sanitisers at polling stations and also for the disposal of Covid waste material. 

Tags: punjab polls, punjab elections 2022
Location: India, Punjab

Related Stories

Latest From India

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan as part of investigation and evidence collection. (Representational file photo:PTI)

NIA raids 9 J&K locations as part of terror probe

An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Punjab all set to cast its vote today in 4-cornered contest

Female Muslim students wearing burqa and hijab sit in protest outside the Shivamogga District collector's office, in Shivamogga on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

58 girls suspended from college in Karnataka for wearing Hijab, holding protest

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham