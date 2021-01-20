Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 | Last Update : 01:43 AM IST

  India   Politics  20 Jan 2021  Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel
India, Politics

Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Jan 20, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2021, 1:21 am IST

The farmers’ unions even made it clear they would not talk to any committee members, after which Mann recused himself from the panel

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)
 The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Under sharp attack from the protesting farmers’ unions for their “pro-government” public stand on the three contentious agricultural reform laws, members of a panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the crisis said Tuesday they will “keep aside their own ideology and views” while consulting various stakeholders, even as they indicated a complete repeal won’t augur well for the much-needed agriculture reforms.

After their first meeting at Delhi’s Pusa Agriculture University on Tuesday, a key panel member and president of the Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, Anil Ghanwat, said the farm sector reforms were much needed and no political party in the next 50 years would ever attempt them again if these laws were repealed. He said the panel would listen to all farmers, including those supporting and those opposing the laws, and then prepare a report for the Supreme Court.

 

Noting their “biggest challenge” was to convince the protesting farmers to appear before the panel, Ghanwat said the first meeting with the stakeholders had been scheduled for Thursday. So far, nine rounds of talks have also taken place between the government and the agitating unions without any concrete resolution. The next round of talks between the farmers’ representatives and the Centre are now scheduled for 2 pm on Wednesday at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan.

Ghanwat said the court-appointed committee had decided to listen to the views of the protesting unions on a priority basis, as it wants them to end their two-month agitation at Delhi’s borders at the earliest. He also said, however, that the laws implemented over the last 70 years were not in the interests of farmers, and 4.5 lakh farmers have committed suicide. “Farmers are getting poor and are under debt. Some changes are needed. Those changes were happening, but then the protest began,” he added.

 

After staying the implementation of the three farm laws, the Supreme Court had on January 11 appointed Ghanwat, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann and agricultural economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi as members of a committee to ascertain the views of the stakeholders on the contentious laws.

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. The farmers’ unions even made it clear they would not talk to any committee members, after which Mann recused himself from the panel.

The 81-year-old Mann, a former Rajya Sabha member, said: “As a farmer myself and a union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country.”

 

Ghanwat said the panel was keen to know whether the farmers want these laws repealed or not. “A physical meeting will be held with those organisations who want to meet us in person. Video conferencing will be held with those who can’t come to us.”

He said: “If the government wants to come and speak with us, we welcome it. We will hear the government too. The biggest challenge is to convince the agitating farmers to come and speak with us. We will try our level best.”

Ghanwat also made it clear the panel “will not meet representatives of those farm unions that were formed recently”. The statement assumes significance in the wake of reports that the BJP was now registering new farmers’ unions as a way to sway the dialogue in favour of the laws, and that these unions were meeting ministers and submitting memos.

 

Joshi said: “We are also setting up a website where people can post their suggestions… We are unbiased, impartial.” Even the Supreme Court seemed to defend the selection of the panel members. “Opinions can change,” Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said in an unrelated case, in a possible reference to criticism of the panel members.

CJI Bobde said: “If you appoint a committee and if they had taken a view (earlier) it does not mean they should not be in the committee… It is okay. You have taken a view and you are entitled to change your opinion. Generally, there is a peculiar lack of comprehension on the constitution of a committee. They are not judges.”

 

Tags: sc panel for farm laws, farmers protest, farm laws

Latest From India

A health worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Mumbai, India. (AP)

Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin

Tourist ride a shikara along a frozen part of the Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Kashmir Valley is reeling under severe cold, as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city after 29 years. (PTI)

Cold wave sweeps Kashmir; several places record sub-zero temps

Farmers have started organising mock rallies in parts of Punjab and Haryana to encourage more people to join the “kisan tractor march” in large numbers. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court lets Delhi cops decide on January 26 farmers’ protest

In her first visit to Mr Adhikari's home turf after his induction to the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister also declared that she would also try to contest from her home constituency Bhowanipore. (Photo:PTI)

Didi to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari vows to defeat her

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham