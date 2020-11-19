Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly

Manjhi, a multiple-term MLA and founding president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, was administered oath of office by Governor Fagu Chauhan

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi arrives at the assembly to take oath as the Protem Speaker in the new Legislative Assembly, in Patna. (PTI)

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the state assembly, according to a communication issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020, until a new Speaker is elected," said the communication.

A five-day inaugural session of the newly constituted assembly is scheduled to commence on November 23.