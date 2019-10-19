Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement.

He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aaditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/ Shiv Sena)
Mumbai: With 3 days to go for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena.

He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aaditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

