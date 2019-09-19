‘For god’s sake, trust the judiciary’: PM Modi on remarks regarding Ram Mandir issue

He voiced his concern as to why these people were ‘creating obstacles’ when SC is hearing the case on a daily basis.

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik and talking about the Ram Mandir issue said, “It's necessary to have respect for Supreme Court, the matter is sub-judice there, all parties in are presenting their case and the Supreme Court is listening to them.”

He also said that the people should stop this “nonsense” over the issue. He said that in the last 2-3 weeks, some 'bayan bahadur' - some outspoken people have started speaking nonsense on Ram temple.

The PM voiced his concern as to why these people were “creating obstacles” when the Supreme Court is hearing the 70-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid title dispute on a daily basis.

“I am astonished where did these ‘bayan bahadur’ come from? Why are they creating obstacles? We should trust the Supreme Court, the Constitution and the judiciary of India. I request these people to trust the judiciary of India, for god’s sake,” said the PM.

