Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in Tejas, calls it 'exhilarating'

The Union minister said that this will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who are flying these aircraft.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen in a G-suit on Thursday as he preps himslef up for flying in indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finished a 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Taking it to Twitter, Singh shared his experience calling it an amazing and exhilarating.

Flying on ‘Tejas’, an Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft from Bengaluru’s HAL Airport was an amazing and exhilarating experience.



Tejas is a multi-role fighter with several critical capabilities. It is meant to strengthen India’s air defence capabilities. pic.twitter.com/jT95afb0O7 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 19, 2019

Union Minister Rajnath Singh was seen in a G-suit on Thursday morning as he preps himself up for flying in indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru.

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flies in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, in Bengaluru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/LTyJvP61bH — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

He becomes the first defence minister to fly in the aircraft. Singh was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) in Bengaluru.

Taking it to Twitter, Singh shared pictures of him in the G-suit and wrote, “All set for the day.”

All Set For The Day! pic.twitter.com/JUUdzafutq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 19 September 2019

The Union minister said that this will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who are flying these aircraft. The minister was be briefed by IAF officers before taking a sortie on Thursday.

The IAF has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. The naval version of the LCA is in development stage.

Last Friday in Goa, Tejas had successfully carried out an "arrested landing", a key performance demonstrating its ability to land on board an aircraft carrier, making it a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the fighter jet.

"The minister will fly a sortie in the twin-seater version of Tejas on Thursday. He will be flying from HAL airport in Bengaluru," another official from the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Singh would also be attending an exhibition of products of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru on Thursday, he had said.

Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft. Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.