Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 | Last Update : 05:09 AM IST

  India   Politics  19 Aug 2021  India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations
India, Politics

India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 19, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2021, 12:52 am IST

PM Modi chaired another meeting of the CCS to discuss the crisis in the strife-torn nation and its implications for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

New Delhi: The government is looking at the evacuation of Indians stranded in Afghanistan as a top priority and the situation is likely to get clearer in a couple of days -- on how many people need to be evacuated, sources said Wednesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the crisis in the strife-torn nation and its implications for India.

Sources said the commercial airspace over Kabul was still closed due to which Air India could not operate its flights to the Afghan capital on Wednesday. The other option -- of more sorties by Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft -- also remains, with these planes having evacuated Indian diplomats and security personnel from Kabul on Tuesday.

 

India, which had strongly backed the erstwhile Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani, is now out in the cold after having evacuated all its diplomats from the strife-torn nation. India appears to be in a “wait and watch” mode and it appears too early to say whether there could be any efforts to engage with the new rulers in Kabul, who are expected to be heavily pro-Pakistan. India had given humanitarian and development assistance of over $3 billion to Afghanistan in the past two decades, under which more than 500 infrastructure/development projects were undertaken. New Delhi is expected to begin an extensive process of consultations and be in touch especially with Western nations and time-tested friend Russia on what to do next as far as any international engagement with the Taliban is concerned.

 

Some of the state governments have, meanwhile, declared that they are taking up with the Centre the evacuation of Indians, including people belonging to their respective states. The external affairs ministry had earlier set up a Special Afghanistan Cell and had asked Indian nationals still stranded there or their employers “to urgently share the relevant details”. Some of these include Indian citizens who were working for third countries and also reportedly some Indian academics teaching in Kabul. News agency reports said four Indian teachers at Kabul’s Bakhtar University have appealed for immediate evacuation so they can return to their families back home.

 

News agency reports from New York said external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, who is currently visiting America to preside over certain meetings at the UN, discussed the situation in Afghanistan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He also met Estonian foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets and discussed the developments in Afghanistan.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a senior IPS officer as nodal officer to coordinate with the Centre to bring back Kannadigas from Afghanistan. “As there is a conflict situation in Afghanistan, to bring back Indians stranded there, the Central government has already started a helpline. To coordinate with the Central government and bring back Kannadigas safely from there, Umesh Kumar, IPS, additional DGP, CID, Bengaluru, has been appointed as nodal officer,” said an official notification from Bengaluru.

 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday that her government was coordinating with the Centre for the safe return of over 200 people from the state who are still stranded in Afghanistan. She said the stranded West Bengal residents are from Kalimpong and Terai who were working in Afghanistan. “The chief secretary will write to the MEA to bring them back,” she told reporters.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said efforts were being made by the state government to ensure the safe return of all the people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of that country. “People from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan will soon return to their homes safely,” Mr Dhami said. He also spoke to the external affairs ministry on Tuesday requesting it to take all necessary steps in this regard. “We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely,” the Uttarakhand CM said.

 

The four Indian teachers at Bakhtar University in Kabul are a worried lot. “We have reached out to every possible forum in India, and we are hoping that the government will do something to ensure our immediate evacuation. I have not stepped out of the campus for two days and every time there is a commotion outside, my heart skips a beat,” Mohd Aasif Shah told PTI over the phone. Mr Shah, who is a resident of Kashmir and has been teaching economics at the Kabul university for four years, said that like his colleagues, he fears the current atmosphere following the unexpected turn of events. “I had plans to go back on Monday. I even had my ticket booked but the situation was rapidly changing. It took me hours to get to the airport and the sight at the airport was like the whole of Kabul had gathered there. The flight was cancelled, and I had no choice, but to return to the university hostel,” he said. Mr Shah had gone back to Afghanistan two months ago after the government decided to conduct offline examinations. “My family used to be here with me in Kabul. We all went back to India after the Covid-19 outbreak, and classes were online. However, the government decided to hold exams offline. So I came back for only two months, and I was due to return after the exams were over,” he said.

 

Syed Abid Hussain from Bihar, who teaches marketing at the university, said so far everybody was safe, but considering the situation “we do not want to live in this uncertainty”. “We have tried to get in touch with the embassy as well as the ministry of external affairs. We have not heard from them yet, but I am confident that the government must be making efforts for our safe and quick evacuation from Kabul,” he said. Adil Rasool from Kashmir, whose wife is there with him at the university, said: “We are just praying that the situation does not get any worse than this and we are able to go home safely.”

Tags: afghanistan, narendra modi, afghan president ashraf ghani, external affairs minister s. jaishankar, un chief antonio guterres
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court. (PTI)

SC allows women to appear in NDA examination, asks UPSC to issue notification

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. (PTI Photo)

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a cinema hall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)

COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities

Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar (ANI file photo)

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor discharged by Delhi court

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham