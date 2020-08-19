Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

148th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,766,872

47,310

Recovered

2,036,796

50,099

Deaths

53,018

762

Maharashtra61547743787020687 Tamil Nadu3496542897876007 Andhra Pradesh3062612183112820 Karnataka2409481569494201 Uttar Pradesh1624341048082515 Delhi1547411394474226 West Bengal122753926902528 Bihar10987580740558 Telangana9393772202711 Assam8220258295203 Gujarat80942638102820 Odisha6453345315415 Rajasthan6397748960898 Haryana4893641298557 Kerala4789831390176 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3440021762898 Jammu and Kashmir2932621886561 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa123338356116 Puducherry83964909123 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
  India   Politics  19 Aug 2020  Rahul targets govt saying 2 crore jobs lost in last four months
India, Politics

Rahul targets govt saying 2 crore jobs lost in last four months

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2020, 12:58 pm IST

The news report cited by Gandhi claimed that around 1.89 crore jobs were lost due to the coronavirus pandemic

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI photo
  Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that the "truth about unemployment" cannot be hidden from the country.

Citing a media report, he said in a tweet in Hindi, "In the last 4 months, around 2 crore people have lost their jobs. The future of 2 crore families is in the dark. The truth about unemployment and destruction of the economy cannot be hidden from the country by peddling fake news and hatred on Facebook."

 

The news report cited by Gandhi claimed that around 1.89 crore jobs were lost due to the coronavirus pandemic from April onwards.

A massive political row broke out after a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) last week alleged that senior Facebook executives had opposed applying hate speech rules to posts by certain BJP leaders, with the BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitter war of words over the issue.

"We cannot allow any manipulation of our hard-earned democracy through bias, fake news and hate speech. As exposed by WSJ, Facebook's involvement in peddling fake and hate news needs to be questioned by all Indians," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

 

Hitting back at the Congress, Union Information Technology Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said people whose political base has "shrunk like anything" seek to dominate discourse on these platforms, and asserted that everybody regardless of his ideology has the right to air views.

He said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi believes that any organisation that does not work to his liking is acting under the pressure of the BJP and the RSS.

Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, unemployment, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

