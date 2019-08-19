'New normal' is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir: Chidambaram mocks Centre

His outburst came after Jammu and Kashmir administration announced to re-open primary schools in Srinagar.

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the Centre over the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that a "new normal" is prevailing in the region.

Former Union Minister, Chidambaram tweeted, "Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again. Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer."

"If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal," he said in another tweet.

His outburst came after Jammu and Kashmir administration announced to re-open primary schools in Srinagar.

Earlier, Chidambaram had claimed the Centre's move to scrap Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir will have "catastrophic consequences".

Apart from the relaxations, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

On Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased and gradual manner.