Maharashtra open to hosting investment summit for J&K: Devendra Fadnavis

On August 13, NK Chaudhary had announced that a three-day global investor summit will be held for the first time in the state.

'Maharashtra is open to hosting an investment summit for Jammu and Kashmir,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Maharashtra was open to hosting an investment summit for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Maharashtra is open to hosting an investment summit for Jammu and Kashmir," the Chief Minister said here.

On August 13, Jammu-Kashmir's Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industry, NK Chaudhary had announced that a three-day global investor summit will be held for the first time in the state.

The summit will begin on October 12 in the presence of "dignitaries at the highest level" in Srinagar and conclude on October 14 in Jammu, Chaudhary had said.

"This will be the first-ever global summit being hosted by the state till date. The inaugural session will be held in Srinagar on October 12 while the closing ceremony will be held in Jammu. In between, a large number of technical sessions, workshops will be held in both cities," he said.