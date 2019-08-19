Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

Kashmir: Shah Faesal moves Delhi HC over detention

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
The court has asked the central government to reply and the matter will be heard on Friday.

He had floated a political party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Kashmir political leader and former IAS officer Shah Faesal has moved the Delhi High Court against his detention at the Delhi Airport on August 14.

Faesal has moved a habeas corpus plea in Delhi High Court challenging his detention. The court has asked the central government to reply and the matter will be heard on Friday.

On August 14, Shah Faesal was sent back to Kashmir from the Delhi airport and detained in Srinagar under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said. He was later taken to a makeshift detention centre at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar.

Faesal was bound for Istanbul and detained on the intervening night of August 13 and 14, India Today reported.

He had floated a political party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service.

Faesal had criticised the lock-down in the Valley with its eight million population "incarcerated" like never before post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370.

He is among the last political leaders who have been placed under house arrest.

