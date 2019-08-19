Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

Around 60 prominent TDP leaders join BJP in Telangana

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 7:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 7:52 am IST

National, state and district level leaders of TDP along with thousands of party workers on Sunday joined BJP in presence of J P Nadda.

Hyderabad: Around 60 prominent national, state and district level leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with thousands of party workers on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in presence of BJP working president J P Nadda.

"It is a very, very good sign as far as the Telangana unit is concerned, as well as this positive sign which flows to Andhra Pradesh also," said Lanka Dinakar, who himself shifted from TDP to BJP in June earlier this year.

"Thousands of TDP workers have joined the BJP. Besides them, around 60 prominent national, state and district level leaders have joined the BJP in the presence of JP Nadda. Many are coming forward to join our party after passage of Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of Article 370," Dinakar added.

Speaking at the event, Nadda said that the BJP will elect its national president before December 31.

"In September, elections will be held on 8 lakh booths. In October, Mandal elections will be held, and in November Zila elections will be held. By December 15 elections in all states will be over. Before December 31, the elections for national president of BJP will be completed," Nadda said.

