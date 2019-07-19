Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

India, Politics

Shiv Sena projects Aaditya Thackeray as next Maharashtra CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 4:02 pm IST

If things materialise, Aaditya would be the first from the Thackeray family to contest electoral politics.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (Photo: File)
 Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has been proposed to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate, on Thursday, in the upcoming state assembly elections.

The first time Sena leaders officially projected the leader as the party’s choice. The announcement has come shortly after he started his ‘Jan Ashirwad Daura’ from Jalgaon, Hindustan Times reported. Thackeray, the chief of Yuva Sena, has said that his tour is not for any political gains.

“Jan Ashirvad Yatra is not a tour for elections; it is not a tour to get any post, or for me to become something, but this tour is to build a new Maharashtra. This is the moment, an opportunity to build a new Maharashtra. I am going to visit all villages, whether it is Sena’s bastion or not. The tour is to take the saffron flag to every house in the state, but it is not to seek votes. I consider this to be my tirth yatra (pilgrimage),” Thackeray said in his speech.

This, however, may not go down well with the coalition partner BJP as its national secretary Saroj Pandey said that the next chief minister would be from the BJP. Aaditya has been called “the party’s as well the people’s choice for the post of CM” by the Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Sena MLA Kishor Patil.

“The saffron flag will fly over the Vidhan Sabha, and then nothing can stop our Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray from becoming the chief minister,” Hindustan Times quoted Patil, Sena MLA from Pachora, said.

If things materialise, Aaditya would be the first from the Thackeray family to contest electoral politics. As per the party sources, he may contest from the Worli or Sewri assembly segment.

The tour is considered as Sena’s plan to drum up support for itself in the constituencies where it has little or marginal presence.

Thackeray’s tour comes ahead of CM Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘development yatra’, wherein he will tour all 288 constituencies of the state, ahead of the polls.

Post the 2014 state elections, the Sena lost its ‘big brother’ status to the BJP in the height of the ‘Modi wave’. The two parties are in an alliance for the 2019 state elections, but the Sena wants to consolidate its numbers and gain maximum seats so as to seek better portfolios.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

After the Speaker's assurance, the opposition members went back to their seats and the Question Hour continued. (Photo: File)

'Don't touch my staff,' Lok Sabha Speaker warns MP

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today asked a leader of the Trinamool Congress not to do 'marketing

'Don't do marketing of Bengal': Lok Sabha speaker to TMC lawmaker

Targeting the AIADMK government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA I Periyasamy on Friday said that the 'Q' branch police in Tamil Nadu are indulged in suppressing anti-Kudankulam activists instead of performing its duty in the state. (Photo: ANI)

'Q' branch police suppressing activists, says DMK MLA

MOST POPULAR

1

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

2

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

3

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

4

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

5

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham