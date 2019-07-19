Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

India, Politics

Fadnavis to start Maharashtra poll campaign with rath yatra

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 3:07 pm IST

Aditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also launched his 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ on Friday.

Fadnavis is expected to embark on a month-long Vikas Yatra, commencing from August 1 to underscore the achievements of the government and interact directly with people. (Photo: File)
 Fadnavis is expected to embark on a month-long Vikas Yatra, commencing from August 1 to underscore the achievements of the government and interact directly with people. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Kick-starting BJP's campaign for upcoming assembly polls Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday sought approval from Amit Shah to flag off a month-long 'Vikas Rath Yatra'.

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also launched his “Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ on Friday.

In the state, BJP is in a tussle with its ally Shiv Sena over the CM candidate if their alliance wins the polls, news18 reported.

The newly-appointed BJP state party president Chandrakant Dada Patil has announced that the aim of the party is to win 220 seats.

To achieve the goal, BJP will concentrate more on those constituencies from where BJP has not registered victories or has a weak hold.

Fadnavis is expected to embark on a month-long Vikas Yatra, commencing from August 1 to underscore the achievements of the government and interact directly with people.

Fadnavais also attended the first meeting of a high-powered committee of Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, Fadnavis presented his plan to tackle acute farm distress in Maharashtra.

During his visit, he also met Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Shah at Parliament Bhavan on Thursday.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, 'vikas rath yatra', bjp, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, aditya thackeray, shiv sena, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'You blame Revanna for carrying a lemon. You (BJP) believe in Hindu culture but you attack him. He carries lemon with him and goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Is it possible to save a govt by black magic? Kumaraswamy takes dig at BJP

‘Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in the international market,’ Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday. (Photo: File | Representative)

Delhi: Drug haul busted, 5 held, heroin worth Rs 600 cr seized

The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid noisy protests by Congress members over the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Bill to check ponzi schemes in Lok Sabha

The incident, however, happened on Tuesday when the men from Thane halted their vehicle in the middle of a road in the busy Chheda Nagar locality of Chembur in eastern Mumbai. (Representational Image)

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

MOST POPULAR

1

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

2

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

3

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

4

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students

5

Techo Electra launches Neo, Raptor and Emerge electric scooters In India

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham