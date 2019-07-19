Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

India, Politics

Without Gandhis, Congress might disintegrate, says Shahstri's son

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 2:19 pm IST

He also warned that if somebody else is made president and some do not accept him, then there are chances of disintegration of the party.

‘So, a powerful leader, who is acceptable to all, is necessary. If we are looking for such a person, then there is no one other than the members of the Gandhi family. Such is the situation of Congress party that there will be a question mark on its existence without Gandhi family,’ added Shastri. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘So, a powerful leader, who is acceptable to all, is necessary. If we are looking for such a person, then there is no one other than the members of the Gandhi family. Such is the situation of Congress party that there will be a question mark on its existence without Gandhi family,’ added Shastri. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Son of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri on Thursday expressed worry over the current crisis enveloping the Congress party and opined that the grand old party needs a 'Gandhi' at the helm, otherwise it might meet the same fate as regional parties like NCP, TMC and get disintegrated.

With Rahul Gandhi not willing to continue as Congress president, the party is facing a leadership crisis at present. The Congress leader said that Priyanka Gandhi should be made the party president as no one other than her is "100 percent acceptable". He also warned that if somebody else is made the supremo and a section of the outfit does not accept him, then there are chances of the disintegration of the party.

"See, there is Mamata Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar Congress (NCP), Jaganmohan Congress (YSRC). So if there is no strong leadership, I won't be surprised if regional Congress emerges in states...be it in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, or Maharashtra. There is no one other than Priyanka Gandhi who will be more acceptable. I also believe that she has the ability to take the party leaders and workers along. She has a certain following among masses too", he told ANI.

"So, a powerful leader, who is acceptable to all, is necessary. If we are looking for such a person, then there is no one other than the members of the Gandhi family. Such is the situation of Congress party that there will be a question mark on its existence without Gandhi family", added Shastri.

Around 50 days after Rahul stepped down as Congress president, taking moral responsibility for the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party is yet to finalise its new chief. Asserting that party needs strong leadership, he said: "Congress respects Rahul's sentiments. I respect him too. Congress party needs leadership. The situation through which Congress is passing right now, I believe that the party should get a president as soon as possible".

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on 25 May, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Commenting on the recent crisis that has hit the party in several states, he said: "Since there is no leadership, that is why you are seeing this disintegration. I think there will be further disintegration in the coming times. So, the Congress should elect a new president as soon as possible".

At present Congress in Goa has completely lost foot, after 10 of its MLAs switched side with the BJP. This has reduced its strength to five in the Assembly. Similarly, in Karnataka the situation is equally embarrassing for the party, as its coalition government with JD(S) is facing tough time. Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asking him to prove majority on the floor of the House by Friday afternoon.

The Congress slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned. In total, the survival chances of Congress in its ruled state are becoming difficult day by day since the announcement of 2019 general elections results. The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than its 2014 Lok Sabha tally of 44.

Tags: lal bahadur shastri, anil shastri, priyanka gandhi, congress party, party president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'You blame Revanna for carrying a lemon. You (BJP) believe in Hindu culture but you attack him. He carries lemon with him and goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Is it possible to save a govt by black magic? Kumaraswamy takes dig at BJP

‘Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in the international market,’ Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday. (Photo: File | Representative)

Delhi: Drug haul busted, 5 held, heroin worth Rs 600 cr seized

The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid noisy protests by Congress members over the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Bill to check ponzi schemes in Lok Sabha

The incident, however, happened on Tuesday when the men from Thane halted their vehicle in the middle of a road in the busy Chheda Nagar locality of Chembur in eastern Mumbai. (Representational Image)

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

MOST POPULAR

1

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

2

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

3

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

4

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students

5

Techo Electra launches Neo, Raptor and Emerge electric scooters In India

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham