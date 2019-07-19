Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST

3 men beaten to death over suspicion of cattle theft in Bihar

Villagers claimed that three persons came to steal cows. However, when they tried to catch them, one of the men managed to flee.

Saran: Two men were beaten to death by locals after suspecting the duo to be cattle thieves in Baniyapur in Saran district on Friday morning, police said.

Villagers claimed that three persons came to steal cows. However, when they tried to catch them, one of the men managed to flee.

"The duo was beaten up by the villagers in a fit of rage. Investigation in the case is underway," the police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

