Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Oath-taking in LS turns into sloganeering contest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 7:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 7:02 am IST

Sonia, Mulayam among others administered oath on Day 2.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amidst heavy sloganeering between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamul Congress (TMC) several new members took oath in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. These included the only Congress member elected from Uttar Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi, who received a huge applause from Opposition and treasury benches as she took oath.

With BJP members shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and Trinamul members retaliating in equal measure shouting “Jai Hind,” “Jai Durga” and “Jai Bangla”, Ms Sonia Gandhi took oath in Hindi while her son Rahul Gandhi filmed it from his mobile phone. Later Mr Rahul Gandhi was seen shouting “Jai Hind” in response to BJP’s “Bharat Mata ki Jai” several times during the wave of sloganeering despite repeated requests from the chair to avoid that.

As Mrs Sonia walked towards the pro-tem speaker Mr Virender Singh to greet him, some BJP members sarcastically remarked, “Thanks for taking the oath in Hindi.” Without responding, Ms Gandhi returned to her seat where she was greeted warmly by her party members, and other Opposition leaders.

Apart from Ms Sonia Gandhi other members of Gandhi family — Varun Feroz Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi — also took oath. Unlike several other members who shouted some or the other slogan, depending on their party line, none of the Gandhis shouted any slogan at the end of their oath. Ms Sonia Gandhi was seen thumping the table when her nephew Mr Varun Gandhi walked up to take oath and both Ms Sonia Gandhi and her sister-in-law Ms Maneka Gandhi greeted each other after the latter was administered oath.

Despite warning from chair, majority of the BJP members ended their oaths with “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans triggering response from their party colleagues. In fact, at one point of time Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at BJP member Arun Kumar Sagar saying “one more time” after Mr Sagar chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ twice following his oath.

BSP member Shyam Singh Yadav concluded his oath with ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat and Jai Samajwad’ and Trinamul’s Aprupa Poddar chanted “Mamta Banerjee zindabad, Jai Hind, Jai Bangla” after taking oath in Hindi. TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee recited ‘Durga Path’ after his oath while his party colleague Abu Taher Khan began his oath with ‘Bismillah, ar-Rahman, ar Rahim’ and ended with Allahu Akbar.

Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi

Latest From India

The couple was also allegedly involved in transportation and sale of cocaine, police said. (Representational Image)

Couple arrested for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- K Chandrasekhar Rao, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the function. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana government to inaugurate Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21

Advocate Anand Grover

CBI books legal NGO for foreign aid lapses

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

IPS removed over lapse in CJI security gets posting

MOST POPULAR

1

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

2

Watch: Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

3

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

4

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

5

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham