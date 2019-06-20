Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

India, Politics

Centre announces committee to examine ‘one nation, one election’ after all-party meet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 8:34 pm IST

CPM's Sitara Yechury insisted that the idea is ‘fundamentally anti-federal and anti-democratic’.

Five major parties, including Congress, skipped the all-party meet called by PM Modi. Mamata Banerjee expressed reservations about the modality of such a project and Mayawati mocked the government. (photo: ANI)
 Five major parties, including Congress, skipped the all-party meet called by PM Modi. Mamata Banerjee expressed reservations about the modality of such a project and Mayawati mocked the government. (photo: ANI)

New Delhi:  The government will form a committee to study the feasibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "One Nation, One Election", Union Minister Rajnath Singh said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting today. Most parties, he said, had supported the idea.

Five major parties, including Congress, skipped the all-party meet called by PM Modi. Mamata Banerjee expressed reservations about the modality of such a project and Mayawati mocked the government.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and DMK chief MK Stalin also stayed away. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandresekhar Rao sent representatives.

But Rajnath Singh acknowledged that there were some, such as the Left parties, who had concerns about its implementation. The committee being set up by PM Modi would look into all these issues, Rajnath Singh said.

CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, a sharp critic of PM Modi’s ‘one nation, one election’ plan, had declared early in the day that he would be present to oppose the idea that he insisted was ‘fundamentally anti-federal and anti-democratic’.

The flawed idea, he said, would “tamper” with the constitutional scheme of accountability of the government to the legislature.

 

Tags: all-party meet, 'one nation, one election', pm modi, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'On one side, Prime Minister Modi says that the economy of India is sky-rocketing, while on the other, children are dying in his own country,' Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress slams PM Modi for Bihar encephalitis

The monsoon was supposed to have hit the state on June 13, but due to cyclone 'Vayu' changing course the monsoon was delayed. (Photo: Representational)

Heat wave likely in some areas of T'gana, thunderstorm in rest

Singh and Shukla were arrested on June 8 and remanded in 14-day judicial custody, two days after the channel aired the controversial content allegedly defaming Adityanath without verifying its authenticity. (Photo: File)

TV journalists, arrested for airing defamatory content against Yogi, get bail

Mohammad Parvez (42) was held from south Delhi's Chitranjan Park on Tuesday, while his accomplice Mohammad Iqbaal (52) was nabbed from Hapur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

2 arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi-NCR

MOST POPULAR

1

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

2

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

3

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

4

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

5

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham