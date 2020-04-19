Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, Politics

Transfer cash to every poor family: Chidambaram tells government

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2020, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2020, 10:21 am IST

Why cannot government save them from hunger and protect their dignity by transferring cash to every poor family

People stand in queue to receive food distributed by volunteers in New Delhi. PTI photo
 People stand in queue to receive food distributed by volunteers in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to transfer cash and distribute free foodgrains to the poor, saying only a heartless government will not do anything.

He said more and more people have run out of cash and are standing in queues for free cooked food.

"There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing," he said.

"Why cannot government save them from hunger and protect their dignity by transferring cash to every poor family," he asked.

"Why can't government distribute, free of cost, a small part of the 77 million tonnes of grain with FCI to families who need the grain to feed themselves," he also asked.

"These two questions are both economic and moral questions. Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman have failed to answer both questions, as the nation watches helplessly," the former Finance Minister said on Twitter.

Chidambaram has been seeking transfer of cash to the poor who are finding it difficult to survive without employment amid the countrywide lockdown.

Thousands of migrant workers have been stranded at various State borders in the country while seeking to reach their homes in villages, creating law and order situations at some places.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, p chidambaram, migrant workers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Needy people practicing social distancing wait to receive food from volunteers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura. PTI

Coronavirus deaths highest in Maharashtra followed by MP, Gujarat

A woman carries essentials to her home during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi lockdown won't be relaxed anytime soon: Kejriwal

Medics take covid suspects from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. PTI photo

Second Noida CMO removed within a fortnight amid corona pandemic

Representational Image

Wedding plans end in quarantine centre for youth who cycled from Punjab to UP

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham