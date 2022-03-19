Saturday, Mar 19, 2022 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

  India   Politics  19 Mar 2022  8 of 10 ministers in Punjab first-timers
India, Politics

8 of 10 ministers in Punjab first-timers

PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2022, 8:43 am IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 am, officials said

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony. (PTI)
 AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony. (PTI)

Chandigarh: Ten ministers, including a woman, will be inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday.

Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs.

 

The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 am, officials said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to nominate Kultar Singh Sandhwan as Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will be held in the afternoon, sources said.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Bhagwant Mann put out a picture giving names of the 10 party MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers and congratulated them.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

 

Of the ten, five MLAs represent Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba.

Four MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers represent reserve constituencies--Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa.

The ministers to be inducted include Harpal Singh Cheema, second-time legislator from Dirba and the party's Dalit face. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also find a berth in the Mann-led cabinet.

Other MLAs to be inducted in the cabinet are Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shanker from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

 

Cheema, an advocate by profession, had defeated Shiromani Akali Dal's Gulzar Singh Moonak by a margin of 50,655 votes.

He was first elected as an MLA in 2017 and also served as a member of the Assembly committee on welfare of SCs, STs and BCs.

Meet Hayer, president of the AAP's youth wing, defeated SAD nominee Kulwant Singh Keetu by a margin of 37,622 votes from Barnala seat.

The lone woman who found ministerial berth is Dr Baljit Kaur, who won from Malout.

An eye surgeon, 46, she is the daughter of Sadhu Singh, who remained an AAP MP from Faridkot from 2014 to 2019.

She joined AAP after resigning from her government job at the Muktsar civil hospital. During election meetings, she had even examined eye patients.

 

Kaur defeated SAD nominee Harpreet Singh by 40,261 votes from Malout in Muktsar district.

Dr Vijay Singla, 52, won from Mansa, where he defeated popular Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh, also called Sidhu Moosewala, by a huge margin of 63,323 votes.

Singla is a dentist and did Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Punjabi University, Patiala.

Harjot Bains has been elected from Anandpur Sahib constituency. He defeated former speaker and Congress candidate Rana K P Singh.

Bains, a lawyer by profession, had unsuccessfully contested from Sahnewal in 2017. Bains is a former president of the party's youth wing.

Laljit Singh Bhullar became MLA from Patti seat. He defeated political stalwart Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, who is the son-in-law of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Bhullar joined AAP in 2019.

 

Harbhajan Singh won from Jandiala after defeating Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny.

Harbhajan had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2017

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was elected MLA from Ajnala. He defeated SAD candidate Amarpal Singh. Dhaliwal had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar.

Lal Chand Kataruchakk, who was president of the party's SC wing, won from Bhoa seat in Pathankot. He trounced Congress candidate Joginder Pal.

Bram Shanker Jimpa has been elected from Hoshiarpur seat. He defeated former minister and Congress nominee Sunder Sham Arora.

Earlier, the names of Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur and Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, who are two-time AAP MLAs, were also doing the rounds for ministerial berths.

 

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in a ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

AAP romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

Tags: bhagwant mann
Location: India, Chandigarh

Latest From India

A health worker prepare a dose of the Covid-19 Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for people in the 12-14 age group at a school in Chennai. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

India logs 2,075 fresh COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths

With the Russia-Ukraine war getting prolonged, New Delhi has been looking at ways to soften the blow that it received in the form of three-digit crude oil price. (Representational image: Twitter)

India defends oil deal with Russia

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks to the media after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on March 18, 2022. (PTI)

Sonia, G-23 leader Azad, meet on Congress revamp

India has to keep focussing on competitive energy sources and it welcomes offers from all oil producers as geopolitical developments have posed significant challenges to the country's energy security, sources said. (Representational Image/PTI)

India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised: Sources

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham