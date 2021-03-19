Friday, Mar 19, 2021 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

  India   Politics  19 Mar 2021  Modi accuses Mamata of ‘encouraging’ Maoist violence
India, Politics

Modi accuses Mamata of ‘encouraging’ Maoist violence

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 19, 2021, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2021, 8:48 am IST

Modi asserted that countdown for the TMC removal from power had begun as BJP already reached the doorstep of its manzil of victory

A nirmam (heartless) government of Didi has created a new generation of Maoists who loot the money of the poor through the TMC. — AP
 A nirmam (heartless) government of Didi has created a new generation of Maoists who loot the money of the poor through the TMC. — AP

Kolkata: Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of “encouraging” Maoist violence and creating their “new generation” in West Bengal on the eve of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the countdown for the ruling Trinamul Congress’ removal from power in the state had begun as the BJP has already reached the doorstep of its manzil (goal) of victory.

“A nirmam (heartless) government of Didi has created a new generation of Maoists who loot the money of the poor through the TMC. The whole of Bengal knows who protects the coal and sand mafia. The Didi government encourages the Maoist violence also for its political gains. You suffer the loss out of it,’ Mr Modi told a BJP campaign rally in Purulia, one of the key Jangalmahal districts with a thick tribal votebank now with the saffron party, that will go to the polls on March 27, in the first of the eight phases.

 

Tearing into Ms Banerjee’s rule, the PM alleged: “A great injustice has been done with Purulia and Jangalmahal in the last 10 years. I can feel your pain and problems even while living in Delhi. That is why I am giving you an assurance about eliminating it. I know very well how the rights of the youth were snatched away and given to someone else. I am also aware of how betrayal has been meted out to members of the poor belonging to the SC/ST and OBCs.”

Confident of the BJP forming its first government in the state, Mr Modi added: “The days of the TMC and its government are now numbered in Bengal. The countdown has begun. Didi also realises it very well. That’s why she is trying to appear that (she has) changed. But this is not real. This reflects her fear of losing. Now the people are saying: Lok Sabha Mein Half, Is Bar Puri Saaf. We have reached our ManzilBhoy Aar Noy, Ebar Hobe Joy (No more fear, this time there will be victory).”

 

Vowing to put those who resorted to atrocities on trial after the BJP forms a government in the state, the PM raised a new slogan, saying: “On May 2 Didi Jachchhe, Asol Poriborton Aschhe” (On May 2, Didi is going to leave, and real change is coming); after puncturing the Trinamul Congress’ campaign of Khela Hobe (Game On) with the saffron party’s promise: Chakri Hobe, Shiksha Hobe, Bikash Hobe, Mohilader Uthhan Hobe, Yubo Shoktir Sompurno Bikash Hobe, Hospital Hobe (There will be jobs, education, development, women’s upliftment, total growth of youth power, hospitals). The PM teased Ms Banerjee, saying: “You have played with the people a lot. Now the game will be over.”

 

Announcing the sanction of various projects worth Rs 50,000 crores for the state, he also wondered why the TMC government could not build a bridge even in the past 10 years. Seeking an account from the two-time CM of her government’s development work in her decade-long rule, the PM, highlighting the Centre's DBT (Direct Bank Transfer) initiative in major welfare schemes, also mocked the TMC as standing for “Transfer My Commission” over the evils of “Cut Money, Syndicate Raj and Extortion” to deprive poor people.

He, however, wished the TMC supremo a quick recovery from the leg injuries that she had suffered at Nandigram in East Midnapore last week. “When she got hurt, I also got worried. I pray to God for her quick recovery,” Mr Modi said in his reply to the TMC’s question earlier about his silence on the incident.

 

Tags: mamata banerjee, maoist violence, modi, purulia, jangalmahal, coal sand mafia west bengal, modi wished did fast recovery, modi campaign in west bengal, west bengal assembly elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, amid surge in COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases reported in India in last 24 hours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters at a rally, ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Kalaikunda in West West Medinipur, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (PTI)

Mamata asks Modi: When Amphan hit state, where were you, BJP ?

NIA officers investigate Sachin Vaze's Mercedes car following his arrest, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI/Mitesh Bhuvad)

NIA seizes second Mercedes car in Mukesh Ambani terror threat case

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham