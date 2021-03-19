Modi accuses Mamata of ‘encouraging’ Maoist violence

Modi asserted that countdown for the TMC removal from power had begun as BJP already reached the doorstep of its manzil of victory

Kolkata: Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of “encouraging” Maoist violence and creating their “new generation” in West Bengal on the eve of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the countdown for the ruling Trinamul Congress’ removal from power in the state had begun as the BJP has already reached the doorstep of its manzil (goal) of victory.

“A nirmam (heartless) government of Didi has created a new generation of Maoists who loot the money of the poor through the TMC. The whole of Bengal knows who protects the coal and sand mafia. The Didi government encourages the Maoist violence also for its political gains. You suffer the loss out of it,’ Mr Modi told a BJP campaign rally in Purulia, one of the key Jangalmahal districts with a thick tribal votebank now with the saffron party, that will go to the polls on March 27, in the first of the eight phases.

Tearing into Ms Banerjee’s rule, the PM alleged: “A great injustice has been done with Purulia and Jangalmahal in the last 10 years. I can feel your pain and problems even while living in Delhi. That is why I am giving you an assurance about eliminating it. I know very well how the rights of the youth were snatched away and given to someone else. I am also aware of how betrayal has been meted out to members of the poor belonging to the SC/ST and OBCs.”

Confident of the BJP forming its first government in the state, Mr Modi added: “The days of the TMC and its government are now numbered in Bengal. The countdown has begun. Didi also realises it very well. That’s why she is trying to appear that (she has) changed. But this is not real. This reflects her fear of losing. Now the people are saying: Lok Sabha Mein Half, Is Bar Puri Saaf. We have reached our Manzil. Bhoy Aar Noy, Ebar Hobe Joy (No more fear, this time there will be victory).”

Vowing to put those who resorted to atrocities on trial after the BJP forms a government in the state, the PM raised a new slogan, saying: “On May 2 Didi Jachchhe, Asol Poriborton Aschhe” (On May 2, Didi is going to leave, and real change is coming); after puncturing the Trinamul Congress’ campaign of Khela Hobe (Game On) with the saffron party’s promise: Chakri Hobe, Shiksha Hobe, Bikash Hobe, Mohilader Uthhan Hobe, Yubo Shoktir Sompurno Bikash Hobe, Hospital Hobe (There will be jobs, education, development, women’s upliftment, total growth of youth power, hospitals). The PM teased Ms Banerjee, saying: “You have played with the people a lot. Now the game will be over.”

Announcing the sanction of various projects worth Rs 50,000 crores for the state, he also wondered why the TMC government could not build a bridge even in the past 10 years. Seeking an account from the two-time CM of her government’s development work in her decade-long rule, the PM, highlighting the Centre's DBT (Direct Bank Transfer) initiative in major welfare schemes, also mocked the TMC as standing for “Transfer My Commission” over the evils of “Cut Money, Syndicate Raj and Extortion” to deprive poor people.

He, however, wished the TMC supremo a quick recovery from the leg injuries that she had suffered at Nandigram in East Midnapore last week. “When she got hurt, I also got worried. I pray to God for her quick recovery,” Mr Modi said in his reply to the TMC’s question earlier about his silence on the incident.