Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 | Last Update : 02:58 AM IST

  India   Politics  19 Feb 2022  PM hosts prominent Sikh personalities at his residence
India, Politics

PM hosts prominent Sikh personalities at his residence

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 19, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2022, 12:09 am IST

Mr Modi tweeted later that the Sikh religious and community leaders were at the forefront of popularising Sikh culture and serving society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election to be held on Sunday, February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted some prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence here. Mr Modi tweeted later that the Sikh religious and community leaders were at the forefront of popularising Sikh culture and serving society.

In a video, shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it was seen that the Sikhs also gave a “kirpan” to the Prime Minister. The PM later also posted a picture of his meeting with Uday Singh, the spiritual leader of the Namdhari sect.

 

“I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central government. I consider it my honour that the respected Sikh gurus have taken seva from me and their blessings have enabled me to work for society,” the PM tweeted.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI that during his interaction the Prime Minister had said that he wants to work for the community every day and regretted that the previous Congress governments had lost many opportunities to bring the Sikh holy places like Kartarpur Sahib, which is in Pakistan, into Indian territory.

Mr Sirsa said that Sikhs had carried a lot of pain as many commitments made to them had not been fulfilled, but the Narendra Modi government had done “historic” work, including opening the corridor to Kartarpur Sahib and taking the decision to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons.

 

Among those who met Mr Modi were Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Padma Shri awardee Baba Balbir Singh Sichewal, Mahant Karamjit Singh of Sewapanthi in Yamuna Nagar, Baba Joga Singh of Dera Baba Jang Singh in Karnal and Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa of Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa in Amritsar.

Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh of Kar Seva in Anandpur Sahib, Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar of Bheni Sahib, Baba Jassa Singh of Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Harbhajan Singh of the Damdami Taksal and Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, also attended the meeting.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, some of the Sikh leaders lauded his work for the community. Mr Karamjit Singh quoted Mr Modi as saying that “Sikhi” [attributes associated with Sikhs] and service, another quality identified with the community, is “in his blood”.

 

“That touched our hearts”, he said, lauding the various initiatives of the government for the community, including the removal of GST on langars which are run by gurdwaras.

Tags: punjab polls 2022, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Female Muslim students wearing burqa and hijab talk to a police officer during their protest, outside the Shivamogga District collector's office, in Shivamogga, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hijab not an essential religious practice of Islam: Karnataka govt

This file photo taken on July 27, 2008 shows Indian forensic experts collecting evidence from a blast site outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad following a series of bombings the day before which killed dozens. (Photo: AFP)

2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 sentenced to death, 11 get life imprisonment

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, active cases settle below three lakh

A specially designed First Day Cover and a Commemorative Stamp will be released by the President. Devusinh J Chauhan, Minister of State for Communication will also be present on the occasion. — DC Image/V. Kamalakara Rao

India Prez to embark on INS Sumitra to review Naval fleet in Vizag

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham