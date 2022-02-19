Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

All corrupt people have teamed up against AAP: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2022, 11:45 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, addresses a press conference ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Chandigarh (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that all the corrupt people have teamed up against the AAP and said they will get a befitting reply with the inauguration of 12,430 modern classrooms in city schools.

In a tweet in Hindi, he also said the country will not bow down before these corrupt people and move ahead.

 

"All the corrupt people of the country have teamed up against us. Today, we will give them a befitting reply by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools.

"This country will not bow down before these corrupt people. The country has decided. The country will move ahead. The dreams of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh shall be fulfilled," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal has come under attack from the BJP and the Congress after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused him of supporting separatists in poll-bound Punjab.

Kejriwal has dubbed Vishwas' allegations as "laughable".

