Kamal Nath’s uses odd analogy to clarify on Scindia

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Nath chose an odd analogy to express his views towards Mr Scindia, leaving the Congress men here amused and perplexed.

Jyotiraditya Scindia
 Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday dismissed the talks that he was upset with AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia who has recently mounted attack on his government for its failure to fulfill manifesto promises.

Interestingly, Mr Nath chose an odd analogy to express his views towards Mr Scindia, leaving the Congress men here amused and perplexed.

“I never get upset at anyone. I was never upset even at (former chief minister and BJP leader) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then why should I get upset at Scindia,” he remarked.

Mr Nath’s statement has caused flutter in Congress circle here with senior party leaders privately admitting that it has rather exposed running feud between the two leaders.

“The analogy has exposed the simmering differences between the two,” a senior Congress leader here observed unwilling to be quoted.

