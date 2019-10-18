Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:02 AM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah: Nitish will lead NDA into 2020 Bihar polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2019, 1:34 am IST

The JD(U) returned to the NDA fold after breaking ties with the RJD-Congress alliance in July 2017.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Ending a lot of speculation over the NDA’s leadership crisis in Bihar, home minister BJP president Amit Shah clarified on Thursday that the BJP and JD(U) will contest the coming Bihar Assembly polls in 2020 under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“The NDA in Bihar will contest the Assembly polls under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar”, Mr Shah said in an interview to a TV channel. He, however, admitted differences had surfaced between the two allies on the leadership issue. “These kinds of issues are signs of a healthy relationship between two alliance partners, but things should not convert into an argument”, Mr Shah said.

The JD(U) returned to the NDA fold after breaking ties with the RJD-Congress alliance in July 2017. The JD(U) leaders said “BJP president Amit Shah’s statement will silence those who have been raising questions on the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar”.

In Bihar, the JD(U)-BJP-LJP alliance had won the Lok Sabha polls with a thumping majority. The JD(U), which emerged as the third largest NDA ally after winning 16 seats in the election, was reportedly upset over statements by a few BJP leaders, including Union minister Giriraj Singh and senior dalit leader Sanjay Paswan.

The rift had widened after a faction in the BJP started urging the party leadership to cut ties with the JD(U) in Bihar and contest the polls on its own. Mr Sanjay Paswan, who is considered close to Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, had created a flutter in state politics by urging the leadership to take over the reins of the NDA in the state from the JD(U).

Demands were also being made to declare Giriraj Singh as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly polls.

The crisis deepened after Giriraj Singh issued a series of statements against Nitish Kumar and his government for poor handling of the flood situation.

Sources claim that Nitish Kumar’s stand on sensitive issues like triple talaq, Article 370, the NRC, Uniform Civil Code and the Ayodhya dispute had irked a few BJP leaders in Bihar. The BJP’s absence from the Dussehra event in Patna had also fuelled speculation of a rift between the two alliance partners.

Reacting sharply, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary on Thursday said “the announcement is an indication that the BJP can’t win the election in Bihar on its own. The manner in which the BJP leaders were criticising Nitish Kumar for his failure in dealing with the flood situation will now mean they won’t be able to raise questions against him. Nitish Kumar has handled the situation very smartly.”

Tags: bihar assembly polls, amit shah

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Eyebrows raised in Congress as Rahul flags Rafale again

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik interacts with top officials and district collectors through video-conferencing during the launch of “Mo Sarkar” initiative.

Naveen Patnaik to mark his 5th term with ‘Mo Sarakar’ move

Abiy Ahmed Ali Prime Minister, Ethiopia

Sighting the Nobel stars

In India’s attempt to connect with these markets, Assam and the Northeast has an advantageous position by virtue of its geographical location, and Assam is going all out to capitalise this opportunity, said Mr Patowary.

Assam wants to revive 3 old rail links with Bangla

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech X2 TWS earphones review: Super light, super compact, but average sound

2

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

3

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

4

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

5

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham