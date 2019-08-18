Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

India, Politics

'TMC acting out of vindictiveness': Sovan Chatterjee seeks police protection

ANI
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 4:16 pm IST

Chatterjee, an MLA from Behala Purba Assembly constituency has held crucial ministries in TMC govt before resigning in November 2018.

‘I hope the recent attack on me in Raichak should be an eye-opener to the administration...,’ Sovan Chatterjee stated. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘I hope the recent attack on me in Raichak should be an eye-opener to the administration...,’ Sovan Chatterjee stated. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Sunday requesting him to deploy security personnel to "avert any untoward attempt" on his life.

Chatterjee alleged that the police had withdrawn his security on Saturday without any prior information even as he blamed the TMC government of acting out of "vindictiveness".

In an email to the Police Commissioner, he said: "... at the wee hour of 11:15 PM on 17th August, suddenly all my security personnel were withdrawn by your office without any intimation. It is pertinent to mention here that I apprehend such withdrawal of security personnel maybe because of the vindictiveness of the State Government against me as I've joined Bhartiya Janta Party on 14th of August 2019. However in the eyes of administration, all are equal."

Chatterjee, an MLA from Behala Purba Assembly constituency has held crucial ministries in the Mamata Banerjee government before resigning from the Trinamool Congress in November 2018.

"I resigned from the office of Mayor and Minister on 22nd November 2018. Still my security arrangement was not reduced as the State Government and the Police Department is fully aware that apart from the anti social elements, presently my life and honour is at stake due to the activities and conspiracies of my wife Smt Ratna Chatterjee (against whom I've filed a divorce case and her associates.)," he stated further.

The BJP leader also claimed that he has been attacked recently.

"I hope the recent attack on me in Raichak should be an eye-opener to the administration...," he stated.

Chatterjee said that he was given security since 1995 since his life had been at risk on several occasions. "At one point of time, since I was a cabinet minister of West Bengal Government and the Mayor of Kolkata and have taken many decisions which has irked the interest of many, my life risk intensified and I was given Z category security. However later, due to some unknown reasons, the security level was reduced to Y plus," he stated.

Tags: sovan chaterjee, tmc, bjp, west bengal, police protection
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday welcomed 10 councillors of the Naihati Municipality back into the TMC fold and alleged that they could have joined the BJP under duress. (Photo: ANI)

10 councillors rejoin TMC; 'BJP scared them with central agencies,' says WB minister

The Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government will install big LED screens for the live telecast of 'Ganga Aarti' at all ghats and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (Photo: File)

Govt to install LED screens at all Varanasi ghats for live telecast of Ganga Aarti

An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology and his wife committed suicide at their home in Odisha's Rourkela, the police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Upset over not having kids, NIT professor, wife commit suicide in Odisha

BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Economic slowdown affecting SCs, STs: Mayawati

MOST POPULAR

1

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

2

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

3

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

4

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

5

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham