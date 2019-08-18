Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

India, Politics

Ready to face even international-level probe: Kumaraswamy on phone tapping

ANI
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 4:33 pm IST

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa said that the phone tapping case filed during Cong-JD(S) govt will be handed over to CBI.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was ready to face any investigation into the alleged phone tapping case which will now be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Photo: File)
 Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was ready to face any investigation into the alleged phone tapping case which will now be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Photo: File)

Dakshin Kannada: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was ready to face any investigation into the alleged phone tapping case which will now be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

'I am ready to face any investigation into the telephone taping issue. Let there be an international-level enquiry on phone taping charges against me," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Belthangady town here.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that he was being targeted by regional electronic media channels.

He said: "There is false propaganda by electronic media in which they will not be successful. I have not done anything."

The ex-Chief Minister's comments came after his successor BS Yediyurappa's announcement on Sunday morning that the case will be handed over to the CBI.

The allegations of illegal phone tapping against HD Kumaraswamy initially stormed in after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs, who were later disqualified from their respective parties, claimed that the former chief minister got their phones tapped.

Former JD (S) state president A H Vishwanath, one of the dissenters, alleged that around 300 personal phones of leaders, including senior Congress leader Siddaramiah, were tapped.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa said that the phone tapping case filed during the previous Congress-JD(S) government will be handed over to the CBI as many prominent leaders, including Siddaramaiah, had demanded a probe into the matter.

"The phone tapping case filed during the previous government will be handed over to the CBI as many leaders including Congress legislative party leader (Siddaramaiah) have demanded a probe in this issue. People of Karnataka also want to know the truth so I have ordered to handover the case to the CBI," Yediyurappa told media persons here.

Tags: karnataka, congress, jd(s), yeddiyurappa, kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday welcomed 10 councillors of the Naihati Municipality back into the TMC fold and alleged that they could have joined the BJP under duress. (Photo: ANI)

10 councillors rejoin TMC; 'BJP scared them with central agencies,' says WB minister

The Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government will install big LED screens for the live telecast of 'Ganga Aarti' at all ghats and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (Photo: File)

Govt to install LED screens at all Varanasi ghats for live telecast of Ganga Aarti

An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology and his wife committed suicide at their home in Odisha's Rourkela, the police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Upset over not having kids, NIT professor, wife commit suicide in Odisha

BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Economic slowdown affecting SCs, STs: Mayawati

MOST POPULAR

1

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

2

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

3

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

4

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

5

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham