Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka cabinet expansion after BJP legislature party meeting on Aug 20

ANI
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 11:47 am IST

The Karnataka Congress earlier in the day criticised Yediyurappa for delaying in forming his cabinet in the state.

Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and appraised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues. (Photo: ANI)
 Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and appraised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet is scheduled to take place on August 20, according to official sources.

The cabinet expansion will be done after the BJP legislature party meeting that will take place at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the same day, the chief minister's office posted on its official twitter handle.

Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and appraised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues.

The cabinet expansion will be done after the BJP legislature party meeting that will take place at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the same day.

The Karnataka Congress earlier in the day criticised Yediyurappa for delaying in forming his cabinet in the state.

"Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will @BSYBJP wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If @BSYBJP can't form one, he should step down," the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who allege that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.

Tags: bs yediyurappa, amit shah, karnataka cabient expansion
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Khattar, who is BJP's first Chief Minister in Haryana is seeking to secure his seat in the elections to be held later this year. (Photo: ANI)

Panchkula: Haryana CM Khattar visits Gurudwara ahead of 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra'

The hostel was being run at a private building on a rental basis, and all the five were studying in high schools in the district headquarters town. (Photo: Representational)

5 school students electrocuted in Karnataka town

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region did not get importance in defence policies when the Congress was in the centre, and that was why 'China captured its area up to the Demchok sector'. (Photo: File)

Nehru's ‘forward policy’ on China became backward: Ladakh BJP MP

The man was shifted to the hospital as he sustained injuries on his head. (Photo: ANI)

Alwar: Man tied with rope, thrashed over suspicion of theft

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

2

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

3

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

4

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

5

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham