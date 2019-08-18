Jagan Reddy taking revenge from Chandrababu Naidu: BJP MP

Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

The former Union Minister also said that he had advised Naidu not to leave the NDA but he did not listen.

 In an unusual political development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Srujuna Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking revenge from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Visakhapatnam: In an unusual political development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Srujuna Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking revenge from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu.

The BJP leader also suggested Jagan to focus on governance and work toward solving people's problems.

"He (Jagan) is using his power to take revenge from Opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu. He should abandon his personal enmity (with TDP chief) and focus on governing the state," Chaudhary said at a press conference here.

The former Union Minister also said that he had advised Naidu not to leave the NDA but he did not listen.

The BJP leader accused the government of ignoring flood victims.

"YSR government does not know how to implement flood control and relief measures," he said.

