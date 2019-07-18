'Uncle Nelson' my inspiration, guide: Priyanka on Mandela's 101st birth anniversary

In a trailing tweet, she further described the picture and wrote, 'Laughing heartily at my son's fancy topi in 2001'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide. (Photo: Twitter/ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra)

New Delhi: Remembering anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela on his 101st birth anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide.

Taking to the twitter, Priyanka shared an old-snap from a family album in which the revolutionist can be seen holding Priyanka's son in his arms as she sits alongside him and smiles affectionately.

"The world misses men like Nelson Mandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love, and freedom. To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my inspiration and my guide", she captioned the tweet.

The world misses men like #NelsonMandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love and freedom.



To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my insipration and my guide. pic.twitter.com/JaPeHkT69g — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 18, 2019

Laughing heartily at my son’s fancy topi in 2001 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 18, 2019

Rehan, who after turning 19 became a first-time voter in the recently concluded general assembly elections, doesn't look more than a year old in the snap shared by Priyanka, hence implying that the picture would have been equally old.

Mandela, who was imprisoned for decades under South Africa's apartheid regime, led the country's transformation into a multi-racial democracy and was elected its first president. He died at the age of 95 on December 5, 2013.

