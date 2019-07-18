Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, Politics

'Uncle Nelson' my inspiration, guide: Priyanka on Mandela's 101st birth anniversary

ANI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 1:30 pm IST

In a trailing tweet, she further described the picture and wrote, 'Laughing heartily at my son's fancy topi in 2001'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide. (Photo: Twitter/ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide. (Photo: Twitter/ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra)

New Delhi: Remembering anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela on his 101st birth anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide.

Taking to the twitter, Priyanka shared an old-snap from a family album in which the revolutionist can be seen holding Priyanka's son in his arms as she sits alongside him and smiles affectionately.

"The world misses men like Nelson Mandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love, and freedom. To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my inspiration and my guide", she captioned the tweet.

In a trailing tweet, she further described the picture and wrote, "Laughing heartily at my son's fancy topi in 2001".

Rehan, who after turning 19 became a first-time voter in the recently concluded general assembly elections, doesn't look more than a year old in the snap shared by Priyanka, hence implying that the picture would have been equally old.

Mandela, who was imprisoned for decades under South Africa's apartheid regime, led the country's transformation into a multi-racial democracy and was elected its first president. He died at the age of 95 on December 5, 2013.

With an aim to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, the Global Citizen initiative has staged events in other world cities including London, Brussels, and New York.

Tags: nelson mandela, priyanka gandhi, birth anniversary
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'The Samajwadi party of Neta Ji is no more the same. The party which used to work for the poor and downtrodden does not exist anymore. The party's direction has changed. I also accept that I was disappointed by not being given a Lok Sabha ticket. They did not even inform me on time. I was informed of not being given the ticket on the last day,' Neeraj Shekhar said. (Photo: ANI)

Days after quitting SP Neeraj Shekhar says, 'Disappointed for not getting ticket'

'This House holds Supreme Court in the highest esteem. Let me make it clear to the leader of Congress Legislature Party that this Office is not restraining you from exercising any of your authority. I've no role to play in that,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress free to issue whip, Speaker at K'taka no-trust debate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to regularise the unauthorised colonies, which will give ownership right to people residing in these areas. (Photo: File)

Centre agrees to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi: Kejriwal

'All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class,' said the Director of Education. (Photo: File I Representational)

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

MOST POPULAR

1

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

2

Tiger strays into house to relax, after floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

3

Indian govt threatens to ban TikTok and Helo, seeks reply on ‘anti-India’ activities

4

Watch: US woman hits accelerator instead of brakes, plunges into river

5

'Howdy Modi': PM to address community summit in US on Sep 22

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham