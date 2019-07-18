Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 AM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka crisis: Congress leaders speak in different voices

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 1:46 am IST

Surjewala terms order ‘terrible precedent’, Singhvi hails it.

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy leaves Vidhana Soudha after meeting Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI )
 Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy leaves Vidhana Soudha after meeting Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI )

New Delhi: As the situation gets from bad to worse for the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, the Congress seemed to be somewhat divided on the issue.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka “ought not” to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the state Assembly and should be given the option of either taking part or staying out of it.

While Congress chief spokesperson, Randip Surjewala described the SC verdict as a “terrible judicial precedent”, legal luminary and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a spokesperson claimed that it was “not a victory for the BJP” as the top court indicated that the Speaker has a “free hand in running the Asembly”.

“We have emerged victorious. Ninety per cent of the case argued says the speaker should decide in x number of days. Honourable court says we should not fetter the Speaker in any case,” Mr Singhvi said in a media briefing. “The SC has said the Speaker can decide what he likes, when he likes and hence the Speaker will decide. Where is the question of acting on a whip which has not been issued yet,” he further said.

The senior lawyer said that if more people resign, the government should go, that’s how democracy works. There’s been a misinformation campaign over the last couple of weeks. The Speaker will now be the master of the proceedings. He will decide as per his discretion. In the morning, however, Mr Surjewala had tweeted that the Supreme Court order on the Karnataka political crisis nullifying the whip and providing “blanket protection” to MLAs who have betrayed public mandate sets a “terrible judicial precedent”. “SC’s order nullifying the whip and by extension, operation of Constitution’s 10th Schedule to punish MLAs betraying the public mandate, sets a terrible judicial precedent!” he said in a series of tweets. “Blanket protection to MLAs, who are driven not by ideology but by far baser concerns, is unheard-of”.

Tags: congress-jds government, karnataka crisis

Latest From India

Ateeq Ahmed

Abduction case: CBI raids Ateeq Ahmed’s premises

Pranav Singh Champion

BJP expels gun-toting Champion for 6 years

Indian flood affected villagers travel on boats in Burha Burhi village, east of Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo: AP)

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, 20 dead

Walter J. Lindner

German envoy visits RSS HQ

MOST POPULAR

1

At 82, NASA pioneer Sue Finley still reaching for the stars

2

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

3

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

4

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

5

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham