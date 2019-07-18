Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, Politics

Centre agrees to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi: Kejriwal

ANI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 2:48 pm IST

Last month, Kejriwal had directed officials to complete development works in at least 781 unauthorised colonies within next five months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to regularise the unauthorised colonies, which will give ownership right to people residing in these areas. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to regularise the unauthorised colonies, which will give ownership right to people residing in these areas. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to regularise the unauthorised colonies, which will give ownership right to people residing in these areas.

"In 2105, we sent a proposal to regualrise unauthorised colonies to the Centre. I wish to congratulate people living in 'kutcha' colonies as the Centre gave a positive response yesterday to our proposal to give ownership rights to the people over their houses. They have agreed to authorise the 'Kutcha' colonies," he said while addressing a press conference here.

"There are some questions asked by the Centre we will soon respond to them. I have directed officials to open registry of such houses," the Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal said that there was no development in unauthorised colonies. "There was no roads, sewer pipelines and drainage system. But, Delhi government stood beside them. We will spend or have already spent Rs 6,000 crore to develop these colonies. This became possible as our government was committed to providing ownership rights to people," he said.

There are over 1700 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Last month, Kejriwal had directed officials to complete development works in at least 781 unauthorised colonies in the city within the next five months.

He had directed officials to submit a weekly report on the progress of development works and would himself monitor the same.

A provision of Rs 1,500 crore in the budget has been made by the Delhi government for the development of the unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said.

Tags: delhi, arvind kejriwal, aap, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'The Samajwadi party of Neta Ji is no more the same. The party which used to work for the poor and downtrodden does not exist anymore. The party's direction has changed. I also accept that I was disappointed by not being given a Lok Sabha ticket. They did not even inform me on time. I was informed of not being given the ticket on the last day,' Neeraj Shekhar said. (Photo: ANI)

Days after quitting SP Neeraj Shekhar says, 'Disappointed for not getting ticket'

'This House holds Supreme Court in the highest esteem. Let me make it clear to the leader of Congress Legislature Party that this Office is not restraining you from exercising any of your authority. I've no role to play in that,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress free to issue whip, Speaker at K'taka no-trust debate

'All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class,' said the Director of Education. (Photo: File I Representational)

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

The Pakistan government had in its budget document presented in the National Assembly the last year said that it paid Rs 20 crore to UK-based barrister Khawar Qureshi, who is representing the country in the Hague. (Photo: File)

Pak spends over Rs 20 cr in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Indian lawyer charged only Re 1

MOST POPULAR

1

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

2

Tiger strays into house to relax, after floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

3

Indian govt threatens to ban TikTok and Helo, seeks reply on ‘anti-India’ activities

4

Watch: US woman hits accelerator instead of brakes, plunges into river

5

'Howdy Modi': PM to address community summit in US on Sep 22

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham