Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP expels gun-toting Champion for 6 years

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 1:52 am IST

The MLA had also used inappropriate language against the state.

Pranav Singh Champion
New Delhi: Almost a week after the BJP issued notice to its Uttarakhand MLA, Pranav Singh Champion over a purported video brandishing guns and dancing to Bollywood songs, the party leadership on Wednesday expelled the controversial legislator for six years. The MLA had also used inappropriate language against the state.

The Khanpur MLA was suspended from the BJP last month for three months as he was accused of threatening a journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

Stating that indiscipline could not be tolerated in the party, BJP state unit chief Ajay Bhatt said, “The BJP is a party which does not compromise on principles. Indiscipline by anyone cannot be tolerated.”

BJP’s media in-charge Anil Baluni told reporters that the party has taken cognisance of his serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years.

After his video went viral on the social media, an embarassed BJP leadership had issued him a show-cause notice. However, the MLA had termed the video a “conspiracy” against him.

