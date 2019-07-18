All illegals to be deported, says Amit Shah

Minister says will identify and deport all illegal immigrants across India.

Union home minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that it will detect “all the illegal infiltrators living on every inch of our country and deport them as per the international law”.

Making Modi government's stand clear on the issue, Union home minister Amit Shah, while replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is part of the Assam Accord and was also part of the BJP’s election manifesto based on which the government has come to power.

“The government will identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country’s soil and will deport them as per the international law,” Mr Shah informed the Upper House of Parliament.

The minister was replying to a supplementary query by Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan on whether the NRC will be implemented in other states as well.

Currently, the NRC is being updated under the strict monitoring of the Supreme Court in Assam and July 31 has been set as a deadline for final publication of the registered data. Noting that the Centre has received many representations for extending the NRC deadline in Assam, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said a petition signed by about 25 lakh applicants submitted to the Centre and the President demanded an extension to correct anomalies.

As many genuine names have been left out and many bogus names registered, the minister said the government has requested the Supreme Court to extend the time for this purpose.

“There will be some delay but the NRC will be implemented properly without any faults,” the minister said and asserted that the government's intention is to ensure no genuine citizen is left out of the NRC.

Replying to another query on the number of Rohingya Muslims in India, Mr Rai said, “We don’t have an accurate data. They are spread across the country. Some of them have gone back to Bangladesh. We will get the data soon.”