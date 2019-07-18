Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:58 AM IST

India, Politics

All illegals to be deported, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 1:45 am IST

Minister says will identify and deport all illegal immigrants across India.

Union home minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that it will detect “all the illegal infiltrators living on every inch of our country and deport them as per the international law”.

Making Modi government's stand clear on the issue, Union home minister Amit Shah, while replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is part of the Assam Accord and was also part of the BJP’s election manifesto based on which the government has come to power.

“The government will identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country’s soil and will deport them as per the international law,” Mr Shah informed the Upper House of Parliament.     

The minister was replying to a supplementary query by Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan on whether the NRC will be implemented in other states as well.

Currently, the NRC  is being updated under the strict monitoring of the Supreme Court in Assam and July 31 has been set as a deadline for final publication of the registered data. Noting that the Centre has received many representations for extending the NRC deadline in Assam, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said a petition signed by about 25 lakh applicants submitted to the Centre and the President demanded an extension to correct anomalies.

As many genuine names have been left out and many bogus names registered, the minister said the government has requested the Supreme Court to extend the time for this purpose.

“There will be some delay but the NRC will be implemented properly without any faults,” the minister said and asserted that the government's intention is to ensure no genuine citizen is left out of the NRC.

Replying to another query on the number of Rohingya Muslims in India, Mr Rai said, “We don’t have an accurate data. They are spread across the country. Some of them have gone back to Bangladesh. We will get the data soon.”

Tags: illegal immigrants, amit shah

Latest From India

Ateeq Ahmed

Abduction case: CBI raids Ateeq Ahmed’s premises

Pranav Singh Champion

BJP expels gun-toting Champion for 6 years

Indian flood affected villagers travel on boats in Burha Burhi village, east of Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo: AP)

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, 20 dead

Walter J. Lindner

German envoy visits RSS HQ

MOST POPULAR

1

At 82, NASA pioneer Sue Finley still reaching for the stars

2

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

3

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

4

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

5

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham