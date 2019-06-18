Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

TMC MLA, 12 TMC councillors, Congress spokesperson join BJP

Along with MLA Sunil Singh from Nowpara, 12 TMC Councilors, four stage artists and as many doctors also joined the BJP.

 Trinamool Congress MLA Sunil Singh along with 12 TMC councillors on Monday joined BJP in presence of Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bongaon MLA Biswajit Das along with 12 TMC councillors and Congress spokesperson Prasanjeet Ghosh joined the BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy on Tuesday.

"Many TMC leaders are joining our party because Mamata Banerjee has spread violence all across West Bengal and her party members are no longer in support of her, thus many other TMC leaders will also be joining BJP in the upcoming days," Vijayvargiya said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Sunil Singh along with 12 TMC councillors on Monday joined BJP in presence of Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy on Monday.

