Referendum must on EVM: Veerappa Moily

New Delhi: Asserting that there are “serious doubts” over EVM, senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily has sought a referendum on whether it should be used in the electoral process or ballot papers be brought back.

He also emphasised that such a referendum should be conducted on ballot papers and not on electronic voting machines (EVMs) over which he claimed there was a trust deficit.

“Everybody is suspecting EVM. This is a very serious matter and there is serious doubt on EVM. I think many countries like the US after having used EVM have gone back to manual voting,” Mr Moily said. He asserted that when serious doubts have arisen, the Election Com-mission (EC) and the government should act and go back to the ballot paper.

“There are serious doubts and EVM machines will have to be given up to return to the ballot. I think on this question of electoral process itself, even if it is necessary to take referendum from the people, I think the government should do that kind of a referendum,” Mr Moily said. “But again, the referendum not on machines, but on ballot paper. Let them conduct, we will know the truth,” the former Union minister said.

If it is in favour of the NDA, it is fine, but at least the doubt will be clear, Mr Moily said.

“Referendum (is needed) because of serious doubts cast upon the electoral system and machines, it has to be done,” the former Karnataka chief minister said. Mr Moily alleged that the EC’s behaviour itself has become suspicious as it “did not do anything” to clear the doubts raised over the electoral process.