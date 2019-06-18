No work, all talk: Congress slams Harsh Vardhan over death of children in Bihar

The death toll due to the outbreak has climbed to 105 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

New Delhi: The Congress hit out at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday over the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Bihar, which has claimed the lives of over 100 children, saying there is "no work, all talk".

The death toll due to the outbreak has climbed to 105 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district with the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and the privately-owned Kejriwal hospital reporting one casualty each in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"In 2014, 139 children were killed in Muzaffarpur. In 2019, 104 children killed in Muzaffarpur. Same minister, Shri Harsh Vardhan, same reasons, same promises, no work, all talk," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. He also tagged a media report with his tweet, which claimed that the promises made by Vardhan after a similar tragedy in 2014 were still unfulfilled.