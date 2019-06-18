Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

India, Politics

17th Lok Sabha session begins

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 3:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 3:42 am IST

BJP members chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan.

Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: SONDEEP SHANKAR)
 Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: SONDEEP SHANKAR)

New Delhi: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced Monday with jubilant BJP members raising ‘Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as several members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi took oath.

As the Leader of the House, Mr Modi was the first to take oath as member of the lower house defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari were among the promiment members who took oath.

Addressing the media outside parliament before the commencement of Parliament session, Mr Modi reached out to the Opposition saying they need not “bother about their numbers” as their every word is “valuable” to the government.

He urged all MPs to be impartial in the House and address issues related to the larger interest of the nation.

“When we come to Parliament, we should forget paksh (treasury) and vipaksh (opposition). We should think about issues with a nishpaksh (impartial) spirit and work in the larger interest of the nation,” he said, Besides the Union ministers who were elected to the Lok Sabha, members from 23 states and union territories, including Andra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar took oath.  The remaining members will take oath on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha at present has 542 elected members. Elections to Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu was cancelled as the EC felt excessive monery power was being used to lure voters in that constituency. A fresh date is yet to be announced. Amid thumping of desk by Congress members, Rahul Gandhi took oath in English. 

Tags: 17th lok sabha, narendra modi

Latest From India

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur modifies oath, triggers Opposition uproar

(Photo: File)

Congress seeks concurrent elections to 2 Rajya Sabha seats

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Phone-tapping issue returning to haunt BJP?

Tigers at the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

‘Tribals can help boost wildlife conservation’

MOST POPULAR

1

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

2

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

3

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

4

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

5

oraimo Studio OEB-H66D review: Budget Apple Beats rival

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham