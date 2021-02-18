Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 | Last Update : 09:47 AM IST

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2021, 12:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2021, 7:16 am IST

She was posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India
 Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Puducherry:  Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, will be sworn-in at a function in Raj Nivas here on Thursday. A communication from the government said that she will be sworn in at 9 am. She has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday. Bedi was the Lt Governor here since May 2016. Soundararajan arrived here today evening and sources said she offered worship at a Pillayar temple in the neighbourhood of Raj Nivas. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her. A delegation of legislators belonging to the opposition and headed by leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) called on her and presented bouquets.

Earlier, an official of the union territory handed over the warrant of appointment to the Telangana Governor at Hyderabad. Krishna Kumar Singh, Spl.Resident Commissioner, Puducherry, called on the Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over the Warrant of Appointment "to discharge the duties as the Lt Governor of Pondicherry," a Raj Bhavan press communique said in Hyderabad. Puducherry has had four women as Lt Governor earlier, including Kiran Bedi. This is the first time in the history of Puducherry that a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt Governor. Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was given a farewell guard of honour by Puducherry Police outside Raj Nivas.

 

Sources said Bedi however would remain in Raj Nivas as per her desire till Saturday.

