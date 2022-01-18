Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

  India   Politics  18 Jan 2022  Bhagwant Mann to be AAP's CM candidate for Punjab Assembly polls
India, Politics

Bhagwant Mann to be AAP's CM candidate for Punjab Assembly polls

ANI
Published : Jan 18, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2022, 1:30 pm IST

AAP had last week released a phone number asking people to give names of their preferred Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in Punjab

AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann (ANI)
 AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann (ANI)

Mohali (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann has been named as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, said party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

 

AAP had last week released a phone number asking people to give names of their preferred Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in Punjab. The AAP has said that it received nearly 22 lakh responses on the number.
Calling Mann as his "younger brother", Kejriwal said that of the total responses, 93.3 per cent wanted Bahgwant Mann to the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Bhagwant Mann is currently an MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab.

Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian. He began his political career in 2011 with the Punjab Peoples Party, which is led by Manpreet Singh Badal. In 2012, he fought the elections from the Lehragaga constituency but lost.

 

Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and contested election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. His importance in the Punjab politics increased when he defeated veteran leader of Punjab Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was then a part of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Mann has been elected to the Punjab Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur for two terms in a row since 2014.

Mann, a celebrity-turned-politician, gained popularity from his satires in TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast'. He also featured in several other comedy shows.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

 

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Tags: punjab elections, aam aadmi party (aap), arvind kejirwal, bhagwant mann
Location: India, Punjab

Latest From India

It is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for 15-18 years age group will be completed by the end of this month. (ANI)

Health ministry yet to take decision on COVID shots for children aged 12-14 yrs

Enforcement Directorate. (Representational Image)

Illegal sand mining: ED raids multiple locations in Punjab ahead of polls

Dr Vibha Kumari Singh (ANI)

Records show Bihar doctor took 5 Covid vaccine shots, probe ordered

A medical staff checks the body temperature of an arriving passenger at a railway station during a mandatory Covid-19 coronavirus screening in Mumbai (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country highest in 230 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham