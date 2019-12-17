Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 08:25 PM IST

'Protest at Jamia University politicised by AAP': BJP's Gautam Gambhir

'It is not about taking citizenship from any Indian but it is about giving citizenship,' added BJP leader Gautam Gambhir.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday alleged that the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "politicised" by Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (Photo: File)
New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday alleged that the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "politicised" by Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The most unfortunate thing was a video which I had tweeted where an AAP MLA was instigating young children. You want to do politics on the shoulders of young children who have come to build their future," the cricketer-turned-politician told news agency ANI.

"It is unfortunate as there are those young children who are the future of the country. They have all the right to demonstrate but in a peaceful manner. This country belongs to every individual irrespective of caste, creed, religion or sex. Everyone has contributed to the growth of the country and people have all the right to demonstrate but in a peaceful manner. The government will definitely listen to you," said Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP MP said, "When you talk about the CAA it is not against people. It is not about taking citizenship from any Indian but it is about giving citizenship."

"I pray and wish that students don't take law in their hands. This issue should not be politicised as this act is not against any Indian," he said.

Several students and police personnel were injured on Sunday after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent at the Jamia University.

