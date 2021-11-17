Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 | Last Update : 06:36 AM IST

Purvanchal Expressway pride of UP, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 17, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2021, 1:24 am IST

'This Expressway will lead to a better future at a faster pace, this Expressway is for UP's development,' said the PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the inauguration of the new Purvanchal Expressway during a touchdown operational exercise by the Indian Air Force, in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341 km-long Purvanchal Expressway that connects Lucknow to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Modi reached Karwal Kheri, the venue of inauguration, in C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The PM also witnessed an airshow on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said while laying the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway three years ago, he had not imagined that one day he would land on the same Expressway. “This Expressway will lead to a better future at a faster pace, this Expressway is for UP's development, this Expressway is for the building a new Uttar Pradesh, this Expressway is a reflection of modern facilities in UP, this Expressway is a proof of accomplishment of resolutions in UP and this is the pride and wonder of UP,” he said.

 

The Prime Minister remarked that security of the country is equally important as the prosperity of the country. Keeping that in mind, emergency landing provision for fighter jets has been made while constructing the Purvanchal Expressway. He added that the “roar of these planes will be for those who ignored the defense infrastructure in the country for decades”.

“Keeping in mind the needs of this decade, infrastructure is being built to build a prosperous Uttar Pradesh… Today, demands of Purvanchal are given equal importance as the demands of the West… The ‘double engine government’ is fully committed for the development of Uttar Pradesh,” the PM said.

 

The Prime Minister remarked that the Eastern part of India and Northeastern states, despite having so much potential for development, did not get much benefit from the development taking place in the country. The PM said the way the earlier governments ran for a long time, they did not pay attention to the overall development of UP and lamented that in spite of such a large area blessed with “Ganga ji” and other rivers, there was no development till seven-eight years ago.

Criticising the previous governments, the Prime Minister said he was deeply pained that the then UP government did not support him in providing amenities. The Prime Minister said it was a fact that parts of a vast state like UP were earlier cut off from each other to a great extent and lack of connectivity was a big problem.

 

“For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes. But today, the demands of Purvanchal are given equal importance as the demands of the West,” the Prime Minister said and added that the Expressway will connect those cities with immense aspiration and huge potential for development with Lucknow and where the good road leads, good highways reach, there the pace of development increases, job creation happens faster.

Uttar Pradesh will be going for Assembly elections next year.

