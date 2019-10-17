Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

Anguished by bus crash near Mecca: PM Modi expresses grief on death of 35 foreigners

ANI
The passengers included individuals with Asian or Arabic nationalities, the spokesperson for Medina police indicated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the loss of 35 lives due to a bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia's Medina province on Wednesday.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the loss of 35 lives due to a bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia's Medina province on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the loss of 35 lives due to a bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia's Medina province on Wednesday.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who died, Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured."

In addition to the casualties, four others were left seriously wounded after a private charter bus carrying 39 passengers collided with a heavy vehicle loader in Medina province, reported Sputnik news agency.

The passengers included individuals with Asian or Arabic nationalities, the spokesperson for Medina police indicated.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

