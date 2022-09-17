Saturday, Sep 17, 2022 | Last Update : 06:30 PM IST

  India   Politics  17 Sep 2022  Modi's 72nd birthday: BJP to hold seva campaign for a fortnight
India, Politics

Modi's 72nd birthday: BJP to hold seva campaign for a fortnight

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Sep 17, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2022, 9:35 am IST

From health camps to administration of Covid vaccines and booster doses, the party leaders will also be

Prime Minister Narendra Modi— PTI
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi— PTI

New Delhi: The BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday on September 17 by holding a fortnight-long "seva" campaign, reaching out to the "poor and downtrodden and improve their quality of life". From health camps to administration of Covid vaccines and booster doses, the party leaders will also be "adopting" patients suffering from tuberculosis. The BJP leaders will be organising these events in all the 964 districts of the country. The party will also organise "swacchta abhiyans" across the country as part of the campaign.

Giving details of the campaign BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the campaign will start on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Singh said the primary objective of the fortnight-long campaign is to "reach out to the poor and downtrodden and improve their quality of life".

As part of the campaign, the workers of the saffron party will organise "unity in diversity" festivals in all districts and send out the message of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" (One India, Great India) to the people.

As part of these festivals, the BJP functionaries will identify a state different from their own and adopt its language and culture for a day. The party will also distribute aid and assistive equipment among the "divyangs" and also promote khadi products.

"The welfare of the poor and downtrodden is the focal point of the welfare schemes of the government led by Mr Modi," Singh said.

The party has formed an eight-member panel led by Mr Singh to monitor the campaign.

The BJP has been celebrating Mr Modi's birthday as "Seva Diwas" (Day of Service) for years by organising welfare activities across the country for a fortnight.

Tags: modi 72nd birthday, seva campaign
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi releases cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning (Twitter/@JM_Scindia)

Flight carrying cheetahs lands in Gwalior; PM to release them in Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others pose for photographs during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (PTI)

PM, in a swipe at Pak at SCO, pitches for transit rights, better connectivity

These cheetahs will be the first of the few in the founder population that will be reintroduced in the 744 sq km national park in Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh. — Pixabay

8 cheetahs to fly from Namibia to Kuno Park in Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham